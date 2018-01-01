Register
21:11 GMT +301 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Screenshot of Assange's tweet

    'Dead Man's Switch?' Mysterious Assange Tweet Sends Twitter Into a Frenzy

    © Photo: Julian Assange / twitter screenshot
    Viral
    Get short URL
    110

    An odd, cryptic tweet by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange featuring some sort of code and a link to the video of a 2008 rap song has sent Twitter into speculation mode over its meaning.

    The tweet, which remains Assange's last entry as of 5pm GMT, includes a 60 character code composed of letters and digits, along with a link to M.I.A.'s Paper Planes, a song featuring the chorus "All I wanna do is (gunshot, gunshot, gunshot, gunshot) and (click, ka-ching) and take your money" and the lines "If you catch me at the border I got visas in my name" and "I've got more records than the KGB, So, uh, no funny business."

    The message has led to a flurry of speculation over what exactly Assange was trying to say. Was it an encryption key indicating that a fresh batch of WikiLeaks files was on the way? Or a code for a 'dead man's switch' triggered to release its cache of 'life insurance' files in case the freedom of information activist was assassinated?

    Other users voiced hopes that the post was an indication that the Trump administration had pardoned Assange. Others still said that the artist from the accompanying rap video was an important piece of the puzzle.

    Others didn't attempt to guess the post's meaning, and turned to posting memes indicating their bewilderment, or simply wished Assange all the best.

    The mysterious tweet follows the temporary deletion of the WikiLeaks founder's account on December 25, a curious occurrence immediately followed by the US Navy tweeting "Julian Assange" from its official Twitter account.

    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Julian Assange's Twitter Account Again Available Hours After Being Deleted
    WikiLeaks has been known to use mysterious 60+ character codes in the past, including a series of odd three 64 character 'pre-commitment' messages in October 2016. NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden has also used similar code.

    Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012, for fear of being extradited to Sweden on trumped up sexual assault charges. In 2015, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention ruled that Assange's detention was arbitrary, but the UK and Swedish governments have refused to recognize the legitimacy of the UN's conclusions. Launched in 2006, WikiLeaks has released millions of classified documents related to espionage, war crimes, torture and other human rights violations. WikiLeaks' release of tens of thousands of files on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is thought to have played a role in her defeat in the 2016 US presidential campaign. 

    Related:

    Prince Philip's Reported 'Terrorist' Remarks Provoke Uproar on Twitter
    Mad Max-Style: 2018 FIFA World Cup Trailer Emerges on Twitter
    Jay-Z's 'Family Feud' Video Featuring Beyonce and Daughter Gets Twitter Ovation
    'IPhone Batteries' Apology Rattles Twitter Audience
    Tags:
    twitter reactions, Twitter, tweet, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clock Strikes Midnight: New Year Celebrations Around the World
    The Clock Strikes Midnight: New Year Celebrations Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok