One of the World's Sexiest Vloggers Reveals Her Work to Sputnik (PHOTOS)

The past few years have seen the popularity of video blogs on YouTube and other social networks explode. In an interview with Sputnik, noted Czech beauty blogger Tynus Tresnickova looked into the modern phenomenon of blogging.

The Czech Republic's most beautiful female blogger, Tynus Tresnickova, has more than 300,000 Instagram followers, with 200,000 more subscribed to her YouTube channel.

In her videos, the girl first and foremost focuses on fashion and cosmetics, and answers a whole array of questions from her numerous followers.

When asked about the reasons for the skyrocketing popularity of video blogs, Tresnickova attributed it to the fact that "there are a lot of young people in the Internet who most blogs are designed for."

"Most bloggers are also young people, which means that age mates can easily find common ground with each other. Behind the blog or YouTube channel is a very specific person, which is why it is a more personal level. People perceive this blogger as their friend who can be trusted and who inspires them," she said.

Touching upon social networks, Tresnickova remained especially upbeat about the future of YouTube and Instagram, which she said is not the case with Snapchat, which "is starting to slowly die."

As far as Twitter is concerned, "it probably has its own potential, but I personally do not use it," Tresnickova admitted.

Asked about pros and cons of a beauty blogger's work, she noted that "the most difficult thing is the psychical aspects."

"Definitely, this job is not for a person with a weak nature because you have to face negative and sometimes rather rude comments daily, which are aimed to break you. On the other hand, there are many positive messages which are always very pleasing and which outstrip negative ones in terms of quantity," Tresnickova pointed out.

She admitted with a smile that she has more than once tried to quit, but to no avail.

"It's the work of my dream, and I again come up with a story for my new video. In this vein, the main thing is to choose the right time to take a pause because bloggers typically work around the clock," she concluded.