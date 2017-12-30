Jay-Z's 'Family Feud' Video Featuring Beyonce and Daughter Gets Twitter Ovation

The new music video, co-created by Jay-Z and filmmaker Ava DuVernay, is a futuristic eight-minute epic which has soared to the top of the list of Twitter's trending items.

The new video for rapper Jay-Z's latest single, "Family Feud," delighted music fans on its release in Friday. The dramatic video is eight minutes long and features turns from a host of actors and singers, including the rapper's wife, Beyonce.

How many of y'all want a full length movie after seeing that #FamilyFeud video? 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Big Sun Money (@SunSelfMade) 29 декабря 2017 г.

I'll let the final scene just stay where it is. In the film, with that family. Being their brilliant, black, brave, bold selves. May we all fortify our families. Our communities. Our society. In whatever ways we can. Much love. And thanks for watching #FamilyFeudFilm! xo. A. pic.twitter.com/r6yWsiJX6f — Ava DuVernay (@ava) 30 декабря 2017 г.

The video, directed by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, became the top trending item on Twitter within hours of its release on Friday.

The futuristic film takes the story of the Carter family into the 2050's, where America is ruled by two presidents.

Blue Ivy, the couple's five-year-old daughter, is depicted as a grown up and leader of the "founding mothers," a council of women who are debating and rewriting the US Constitution. Several well-known US actresses are on the council, including Mindy Kaling, Rosario Dawson and Rashida Jones.

So Jay Z and @ava are just going to tease me with this multi-cultural coalition of women? Did I see a grown Blue Ivy? Pope Beyoncé? Octavia Butler tea?👀 I need some smelling salts. I DEMAND a movie! Black Twitter…do ya thang! #itsherthrone #familyfeud — aretina hamilton (@BlackGeographer) 29 декабря 2017 г.

Me walking to the booth to vote for Blue Ivy in 2050. #FamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/acZBrIpIIW — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) 29 декабря 2017 г.

They had Susan Watson playing grown Blue Ivy as President of the United States, "Chief architect of the confessional papers," and "one of America's founding mothers," who rewrites the constitution along with an all-female presidential cabinet. #FamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/zOXOHnBQx2 — king beyatch (@beygency) 29 декабря 2017 г.

​Jay-Z also appears to address allegations of his infidelity to Beyonce earlier in their marriage. He stands in a church and confesses his sins to Beyonce, who is standing in the pulpit.

​​​The single "Family Feud" is taken from Jay-Z's latest album 4:44, which has received eight Grammy nominations. The nominations were announced in November and the Grammy award ceremony takes place January 28th in New York.