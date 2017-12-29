Australian Model's Serena Williams Blackface Blunder Provokes Tirade of Tweets

Whether these actions were caused by a desire to obtain more hype and Instagram likes is anybody's guess. In any case, it's already no use crying over spilled milk.

Twitter users have reacted angrily to Australian model Sophie Applegarth using blackface in a costume for a 'sports stars' party.

On Friday, Applegarth shared Instagram photos of her and her friend Julia Iovenitti posing as Serena and Venus Williams, respectively.

In order to mimic Williams' dark skin, the girls, clad in black crop tops, white bottoms and tennis shoes, used brown paint, something that prompted Twitter users to slam Iovenitti as a racist.

Even though all the angry posts have already been removed, screenshots of the girls' photos were reposted on Twitter.

@Chic_Management are you going to comment re Sophie Applegarth’s future with your agency or has she only been temporarily removed from your website until this dies down? pic.twitter.com/ES7eS3ePv7 — olumayowa (@madexaden) 29 декабря 2017 г.

Applegarth is signed with Chic Model Management, which has reportedly deleted the girl's modelling page from its website, but declined to elaborate.

No. It is not a joke, or flattering or just for fun. Grow up! It's 2017/18 and your apology sound like "sorry if you felt offended by my racist act". Ugh. #sophieapplegarth #whiteprivelege — Andrew Reid (@AndrewR71733493) 29 декабря 2017 г.

It remains unclear whether Chic Management has cut ties with the model over the scandal.

Iovenitti has, for her part, responded to the accusations by saying that "there's nothing racist about backing our favorite sport stars mate."