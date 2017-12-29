Register
29 December 2017
    People bundle up against the cold temperature as they walk in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 28, 2017

    Trump's Call for 'Good Old Global Warming' Met by Sweeping Facepalm Reaction

    © REUTERS/ Amr Alfiky
    With temperatures reaching record lows across the US eastern seaboard, President Donald Trump has decided to give his thoughts on the matter.

    In a recent tweet, US President Donald Trump cast doubt on the concept of ongoing climate change and wondered whether his country should pay hefty sums on all this.

    The remarks were the latest in a series of Trump statements using individual weather events to 'disprove' the widely accepted notion of anthropogenic climate change – the idea that observable changes in global weather are the result of industry and other human activity.

    "It's freezing and snowing in New York – we need global warming", he tweeted in 2012.

    A year later, he again referred to freezing weather in the US at the time, describing global warming as "a total, and very expensive, hoax."

    In 2016, he said that he thinks "the climate change is just a very, very expensive form of tax."

    Twitter users were quick to sarcastically react to Trump's latest global warming remarks, which came almost six months after he announced Washington's withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

    Some users did not mince words when describing Trump's mental abilities in context of his tweet.

    Remarkably, almost all of them were unanimous to say that Trump should think twice before saying similar "stupid" things."

