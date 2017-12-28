'Invisible Mask': Developer Creates iPhone X Filter That Makes Face Disappear

In a video on Twitter a Japanese tech developer is seen standing in front of the camera while his face looks completely transparent.

Japanese developer Kazuya Noshiro created an iPhone X filter that made his face become transparent, masking it with surrounding objects.

Although his eyes, mouth and hair are visible the rest of his face is “gone.” Noshiro called this an "optical camouflage."

His video generated some 160,000 views with people expressing shock and delight at his tricky filter.

​However, some social media users commenting on the video said that it is possible that he had previously photographed the interior of the room, which was then used to create a "transparency" effect.

​​Despite the requests from his subscribers, Noshiro did not disclose the technology behind this “invisibility” filter.

He just said that he tested the filter to create a new game for the iPhone X based on the technology of augmented reality.