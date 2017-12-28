Monkey Business: Red Buttocks Trigger Car Crash in China

What are the most embarrassing mistakes you have made? Mistaken a stranger for a person you know? A woman from China seems to have beaten the lot.

A woman slammed on the brakes in Guizhou just to find she mistook the buttocks of a golden monkey for a red light, Sin Chew Daily reported.

The abrupt braking caused another car to hit hers.

The incident happened in Guizhou, China. https://t.co/CsXkgOXDM1 — Elite Readers (@elitereaders) 27 декабря 2017 г.

READ MORE: Thai Zoo Under Fire After Footage Shows Staff Jabbing Tiger in the Face (VIDEO)

The monkey, which at the scene of the accident was merrily sitting on a traffic light pole, made the witnesses’ jaws drop. It appeared to have escaped from a nearby circus.

The circus manager agreed to cover the accident victims' repair expenses.