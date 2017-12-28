Register
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Book Expo event in New York Thursday, June 1, 2017

    Internet Aghast at Vanity Fair's 2018 Resolutions for Hillary Clinton

    © AP Photo/ Craig Ruttle
    Vanity Fair came under fire Wednesday after the magazine posted a video of "New Year's Resolutions for Hillary Clinton," that suggested the former presidential candidate retire from politics and take up knitting.

    The video, which was shared by the outlet on Saturday, features various Vanity Fair reporters and editors holding champagne glasses as they offer suggestions on what Clinton could spend her time doing in 2018.

    ​"Get someone on your tech staff to disable autofill on your iPhone so that typing in ‘F' doesn't become ‘form exploratory committee for 2020," one staff member said.

    Another chimed in to suggest the 70-year-old politician continue taking photos in the woods, in order to "meet unsuspecting hikers."

    "Take up a new hobby in the New Year," another said. "Volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy, literally anything that'll keep you from running again."

    ​With nearly 2,000 retweets going, Clinton supporters did not hold back in the comments section.

    ​Even Clinton adviser Adam Parkhomenko had a thing or two to say.

    ​Peter Daou, a former Clinton adviser and longtime loyalist, slammed the magazine for talking trash about "one of the most accomplished women in the history of the United States."

    ​However, some netizens welcomed the joke.

    ​Responding to the outrage, the magazine issued an apology, but did not delete the video.

    "It was an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark," Beth Kseniak, a spokesperson for Vanity Fair, said in a statement.

    Former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs US District Court after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, in Washington, US, December 1, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump: 'Flynn's Life is Ruined Because He Lied to FBI,' While 'Nothing Happened' to Clinton

    Maya Kosoff, the writer who suggested Clinton take up knitting, released her own statement on Twitter indicating staff members never intended to single out the politician and also that she doesn't appreciate her comments "being taken out of context to make me seem super sexist."

    Kosoff explained that producers also published resolution videos for other figures, including White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and US President Donald Trump.

    Though some critics lashed out at incoming editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, who recently replaced longtime editor Graydon Carter, the outlet noted that the video was actually created under the direction of Hive editor John Kelly. The Hive is a Vanity Fair publication focused on business and politics.

