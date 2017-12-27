For the Love of Pizza: Farm Worker Drives Tractor to City Center for Munchies

A hungry farm worker in England wanted some pizza late at night so he chose an unusual method of transport to reach the nearest restaurant: his tractor.

On Christmas Eve, a young man took out his tractor and drove all the way from his farm to the town of Carlisle, Cumbria, to get some pizza.

However, the driver’s night didn’t go as planned because the police came along and arrested him on suspicion of drinking and drug driving.

The police also shared a picture of the vehicle on Twitter.

​The Cumbria Police told Mirror Online: "Luke Cockburn, aged 26, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He is scheduled to appear before North Cumbria Magistrates’ Court on 30 January 2018.”

The story of the hungry farmer and his tractor in the city center sparked a reaction online with many people finding the whole situation quite funny, while others were quick to judge his choice of vehicle.