Drama Between Potato and Electric Masher Unfolds in a Russian Kitchen (PHOTOS)

A scared looking potato about to be mangled by a gigantic metallic monster is no sci-fi it is just another day in the household of a Russian guy named Mayor Garret on social media.

On his Twitter post one Russian man shared a photo of a peeled potato which looked like it had a confused facial expression.

In the photo next to the confused potato, Garret shared a photo of his electric potato masher. The machine also seemed to have a “face.”

The whole scenario in Garret’s kitchen looked like an animated show in which the poor little potato was about to meet its death at the hands of the electric masher.

Under his post, Garret joked that this could be a nice depiction of the “tragedy of human relationships” because the potato “looks like it is aware of what is coming but still trusts blindly. The masher looks as though it does not understand what is happening and how it just crushed the potato into a helpless mess.”

— майор Гаррет (@chromedcrusader) December 25, 2017

​Garret really took a philosophical approach to his cooking adventures, however many of those commenting on his Twitter post found the whole scenario funny and said that the peeled potato and the masher resemble the Star Wars character, droid C-3PO.

​Others pointed out that the potato reminds them of a tree-like creature called Groot from the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

The post has so far been liked by almost 2, 500 people and has been shared over 500 times.