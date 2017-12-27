German Fashion Brand's Sexy Motocross Suit Galvanizes Netizens (PHOTOS)

The new model consists of loose-fitting, low-waisted velour trousers and a revealing mini-jacket.

Velour motocross suits are available for pre-order on the website of the German fashion brand Namilia, according to the company's Instagram account.

The suit consists of low-waisted, belly-revealing velour trousers and a short velour jacket.

The model decorated with the inscription "Feel the Heat" and the brand logo is available in pink, purple or light blue.

Deliveries will start on February 1, 2018. The price of the jacket is 170 euros; the trousers cost 190 euros.

Internet users were quick to react to the release of the new outfit. Many of them wrote that they "love" the new suit and called it "amazing" and "super cute."

US model and prominent TV figure Paris Hilton also expressed excitement about the outfit on Instagram.

The Namilia brand was founded by Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl in Berlin in 2015. The designers became friends while studying at the University of Arts in Berlin.

The first collection of the brand called "My Pussy, My Choice" was released in autumn 2015. The company is well known, in particular, for its scandalous outfits made for the world famous singer Bjork.