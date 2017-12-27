'Santa Claus' or 'UFO'? Mysterious Glow Spotted Over Donbass' Skies (PHOTOS)

Residents of the Donbass region noticed unusual luminous clouds in the sky on December 26. The images of the striking phenomena have been published on social networks.

A mysterious glow in the sky over Eastern Ukraine has caused vivid debates among social media users.

The mysterious occurrence was, among others, spotted in the town of Lugansk.

Some speculated that the glow could have been caused by the launch of a missile.

"This morning, something was flying and spinning like a rocket, then there was a cloud," a local eyewitness said.

Others assumed that the traces were left by a UFO….or even a Santa Claus.

READ MORE: It's a Plane! It's a UFO! It's a Rocket! Space Launch Rattles Social Media

Earlier, residents of the Crimean city of Simferopol said they heard a loud bang all over the city.

Media reports assumed that the sound could have been made by a meteorite. Local officials, however, suggested that the odd noise was the result of an aircraft passing through the sound barrier.