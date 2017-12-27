Wine-Fetching Ambulance Attracts Viral Attention, Partying Doctors Face the Axe

While scores of lives are lost every day due to a lack of medical assistance and infrastructure, a hospital in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh celebrated its silver jubilee by calling in dancers to entertain the doctors and using its only ambulance to fetch liquor.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A viral video of a bunch of seemingly inebriated Indian doctors cheering the performance of belly dancers while an ambulance fetched alcohol has roused a colossal controversy. With news reports suggesting the footage was that of the recent silver jubilee celebrations of a government medical college in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister of the state, Yogi Adityanath, has ordered a thorough inquiry of the incident.

The chief medical officer of Meerut, Rajkumar has admitted that a troupe of belly dancers from Russia was invited for entertainment while an ambulance was used to store and ferry wine inside the state-run Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College, Meerut. Both activities are deemed unethical and thus prohibited inside the premises of the educational institution.

I got to know that Russian Belly dancers were called and liquor was stored in an ambulance van, it is absolutely wrong, it should not have happened at a state run medical college. Inquiry has been ordered into the incident: Rajkumar, CMO, Meerut

More than the belly dancers, it was the ambulance ferrying liquor that invited shocked reactions on Twitter as most of India still lacks adequate health infrastructure.

It is odd to see that doctors transported liquor in hospital ambulance in #Meerut Medical College at the alumni meet of doctors.

So sad where as so many lives end without supply of ambulance

To avoid getting late in parties #LLRMedicalCollege in #Meerut hired an ambulance for carrying liquor cartons pic.twitter.com/R2X9eU0qK3 — News Leak Centre (@NewsLeakCentre) 26 декабря 2017 г.