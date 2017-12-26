Indian Minister Threatens to Shoot Target of his Ire, Sets Twitter on Fire

India’s junior minister for home affairs, Hansraj Ahir, is having a tough time retracting his words after he faced a volley of criticism for his bizarre style of venting his ire on doctors who did not turn up at an event he was to address.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Miffed by the sparse attendance of government doctors at an event he was attending as the chief guest, India’s junior minister for home affairs, Hansraj Ahir, said the doctors should join the Naxals (left-wing extremists) so that they can be shot down by the authorities.

The minister’s audacious rancor against the doctors who chose not to attend the function that coincided with Christmas has created quite a stir in India’s political circle with harsh criticisms spilling over on social media.

"What do the Naxals want? They don't want democracy. … So these people (absent doctors) don't want democracy. They should instead join the Naxals … because then we (the government) can pump bullets into them. They have no business dispensing pills here [i.e., in hospitals]," the minister said in his speech.

He was addressing a function held for the inauguration of a 24-hour store for generic medicines at a government-run hospital in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur – his parliamentary constituency.

The Indian government commemorates December 25 as "Good Governance Day," and functions like the one attended by Minister Hansraj Ahir are organized across the country to mark the day. Civil society organizations and the Christian community have time and again raised their voice against holding political events on public holidays.

