Apple Faces Israelis' Group Suit Arguing It Forces Clients to Buy Costly iPhones

What would you do if a downloaded app or update slows down your mobile phone operations? You’d probably delete it outright. Some phone users, let down by the news, have rushed to court, though.

Israel’s Tel-Aviv saw Monday a class action in connection with Apple issuing operating system fixes that impede devices, allegedly aimed at inducing clients to shift to more costly models.

The two Israelis behind the $125 million lawsuit blamed Apple for concealing information in breach of its client-oriented duty and, subsequently, customer fraud law.

With their complaint having initially gone unanswered, customers in the US and then in Israel were forced to believe that smartphone updates were specifically designed by the company to slow down older models, aiming to boost sales of its latest releases.

READ MORE: 'Sirrah, What News': iPhone's Siri Wakes Up During Shakespeare Play in Britain

Apple responded to the allegations after a post on the website Reddit brought up the possibility that phone performance deteriorated after users updated their operating system.

Vimeo / Ben Pluimer Call Me Maybe? Sad Parrot 'Sings' Classic iPhone Ringtone Whenever Owners Leave

Apple announced later that the software updates were developed to prolong battery power, preventing sudden phone shutdowns and as a fix for degraded and thus unreliable li-on batteries.

"Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices," the company said in a statement. It said it released the fix for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE and later extended it to iPhone 7.