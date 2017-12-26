Register
16:25 GMT +326 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Far Eastern female leopard Rona at Primorye safari park

    World's Rarest Large Wild Cat Caught on Video by a Russian Driver

    © Sputnik/ Anton Balashov
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 160

    The footage has helped scientists to obtain valuable data about one of the Red Book predators under observation by researchers for almost ten years.

    One of the oldest representatives of the species of Far Eastern leopards Leo 69F, inhabiting the Leopard Land National Park in the Russian Far East, came out of the forest close to the road and was caught on camera of a car passing by, the park's press service reported.

    "Unique pictures of the world's rarest large wild cat were captured by a lucky eyewitness who drove along the borders of Leopard Land," the statement read.

    Snow leopards
    CC0
    Picture Purrfect: Rare Snow Leopards Seen at Russia's Plateau (PHOTOS)
    The staff of the national park studied the amateur video, in which the Far Eastern female leopard came close to the road and didn't move despite the noise of the vehicle's engine.

    The representatives of the park said that such calm behavior by the cat is not unusual.

    "We have seen a similar reaction to transport by a leopard before," they stated.

    The staff of the National Park repeatedly met animals in the forest that looked at the cars but did not run away. They explained it by the fact that wild animals perceive cars as something less dangerous and threatening than other animals or humans.

    "But when they see a living creature in the car, they hurry to hide, which we observed in this case as well," the park's director Tatiana Baranovskaya said.

    The video was shot on the road near the forest, presumably near the village of Barabash, Khasansky district. Thanks to the footage, scientists received valuable data on the state of one of the Red Book predators, which has been observed by experts over the last decade. For the first time the appearance of the Leo 69F was captured by a photo-trap back in 2008.

    Related:

    Big Cat's Mission: Persian Leopard Arrives in Iran From Portugal for Breeding
    Soft Kitty, Warm Kitty, Little Ball of Fur: Crimea Zoo's Newborn Amur Leopard
    Tags:
    driver, national park, video, leopard, Russian Far East, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong places
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong Places
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok