Dying to See Your Christmas Presents? Track Santa Online While Waiting!

The so-called Santa tracker, first launched by Google around 13 years ago, is again at netizens’ service, welcoming them to spot Santa and his trusted reindeer Rudolph on online maps.

Their destination, as well as current location can be tracked starting from Sunday via all web browsers, mobile web browsers, the Android application, Android TV and Chromecast, Time.com reported.

The tracker may also come in handy at school as it provides a range of entertaining as well as educational games, one of them, for instance, teaching the ABCs of programming while at the same time engaging into elf dancing or snowflake making.

my dad has the santa tracker on and he comes running into my room screaming "SANTA CLAUSE IS GONNA BE HERE SOON!" someone's excited💀 — tori:)) (@torriimarriie) 25 декабря 2017 г.

Kids in Nebraska keep your eyes peeled for Santa Clause! Your 🎁🎁 are on their way! #santatracker #christmas2017 — Santa Tracker (@wetracksanta) 25 декабря 2017 г.

The app contains worlds of curious information about Christmas festivities, from factual data and even lesson-to-lesson plans and video guides for teachers.

READ MORE: Not on My Watch! Man Shows What He Thinks About Buying Plastic Christmas Tree