15:39 GMT +324 December 2017
    Contestants await the results after competing in the swimsuit component of the 97th Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S., September 10, 2017

    Miss America Leaders Quit After Derogatory Emails Mocking Contestants Revealed

    In the wake of the scandal around Harvey Weinstein, which sparked subsequent sexual misconduct allegations against high-ranking persons in various fields including politics, sports and entertainment, the Miss America Organization has now been engulfed, with its leading figures resigning after deriding women for their sex lives and appearance.

    Miss America Organization President Josh Randle along with CEO Sam Haskell and Chairwoman Lynn Weidner resigned on Saturday after The Huffington Post Thursday published official internal emails offending Miss America winners' weight, sex lives and intellect.

    In the leaked correspondence the organization's leaders vulgarly discussed private aspects of former contest winners' lives and disparaged women using a blatant term for female genitalia when referring to past Miss Americas.

    Users on social media expressed anger and disgust over the comments made by Miss America officials.

    ​Commenting on the emails, the president of the organization, Josh Randle, apologized to 2013 winner Mallory Hagan, whose sex life and weight he was discussing with other employees and said that the correspondence "does not reflect my [Randle's] values or the values I [Randle] worked to promote at the Miss America Organization."

    Chairwoman Lynn Weidner said that she felt "nothing but love for the Miss America Organization and the incredible women" who took part in the pageant.

    The Miss America Organization was founded in 1921 and nowadays annually hosts pageants open to women aged from 17 to 24 who live in the US to participate.

    "Miss America is more than a title, it’s a movement of empowering young women everywhere to achieve their dreams," the organization's website states.

