It's a Plane! It's a UFO! It's a Rocket! Space Launch Rattles Social Media

A space rocket launch conducted in California produced a peculiar optical phenomenon in the night sky over the American state, leading some to speculate about a possible extraterrestrial spaceship sighting.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base produced an eerie visage in the night sky over California, leaving those unaware of the launch wondering about what it was.

The mysterious bright lights in the sky initially caused quite a fright among the unsuspecting spectators, but soon it became apparent that no space aliens were involved (or harmed).

The Twitter audience was left largely amused by this development.

Pentagon: Maybe people are okay if we tell them we have a UFO program#SpaceX: gives weeks warning about launching from California on 22nd

Tonight: (launch)

Californians: ALIENS! AAAAHHHHH! RUN! TAKE ME WITH YOU!

Pentagon: They aren't ready. — Nathan Platt (@nathanplatt) 23 декабря 2017 г.

Some also remarked how that nocturnal sight resembled anything but a space launch, recounting earlier speculations about its origins.

This image crossing the sky scared California!UFO? An attack?No,it was a missile test by the Vanderbilt militar base,75 miles North of Carpinteria, California!Yes,it was scary! pic.twitter.com/qE2NDb4dOb — Rogelio Delgado (@Rogelio20176735) 23 декабря 2017 г.