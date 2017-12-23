It's a Plane! It's a UFO! It's a Rocket! Space Launch Rattles Social Media

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base produced an eerie visage in the night sky over California, leaving those unaware of the launch wondering about what it was.
The mysterious bright lights in the sky initially caused quite a fright among the unsuspecting spectators, but soon it became apparent that no space aliens were involved (or harmed).
The Twitter audience was left largely amused by this development.
Kinda disappointed. That wasn’t a UFO 🛸 in California last night. Guess I’ll have to wait until January 3rd for #TheXFiles. Really need my Scully & Mulder fix. @GillianA @davidduchovny @thexfiles pic.twitter.com/crL26wmPHb— Ricky Dilaurentis® (@R_Dilaurentis) 23 декабря 2017 г.
In other news, it appears California has rockets #spaceX #UFO pic.twitter.com/XzizWr7l6G— Jessica Costa (@jsauruslove) 23 декабря 2017 г.
Pentagon: Maybe people are okay if we tell them we have a UFO program#SpaceX: gives weeks warning about launching from California on 22nd— Nathan Platt (@nathanplatt) 23 декабря 2017 г.
Tonight: (launch)
Californians: ALIENS! AAAAHHHHH! RUN! TAKE ME WITH YOU!
Pentagon: They aren't ready.
Some also remarked how that nocturnal sight resembled anything but a space launch, recounting earlier speculations about its origins.
This image crossing the sky scared California!UFO? An attack?No,it was a missile test by the Vanderbilt militar base,75 miles North of Carpinteria, California!Yes,it was scary! pic.twitter.com/qE2NDb4dOb— Rogelio Delgado (@Rogelio20176735) 23 декабря 2017 г.
Couldn't get a clear picture but this was in the California sky tonight. Everyone thought it was an asteroid or UFO but it turned out to be the space x launch lol. pic.twitter.com/g3IRvrWtWH— Gil (@Gil64_) 23 декабря 2017 г.
This looks nothing like a rocket, @elonmusk…? #SpaceX #UFO #ProjectBlueBeam #California pic.twitter.com/97g5ju2ccH— Ninja Alex 忍者420 (@NinjaAlex420) 23 декабря 2017 г.
