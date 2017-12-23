That’s Not a Taxi! Man Carrying 1,000 Joints Gets Into Police Car By Mistake

In his rush to get home, a man in Copenhagen carrying enough cannabis to supply an entire music festival hopped into what he thought was a taxi, but to his surprise turned out to be a parked police car.

On the evening of December 20, a police car parked outside the "Freetown" Christiania district in the Danish capital received an unexpected passenger: a cannabis dealer entered the car and sat down, blissfully unaware and expecting a ride home, Danish news website TheLocal.dk writes.

"Last night a cannabis dealer from Christiania wanted to get home quickly, so he got into a taxi. It was a big surprise when he realized that it was a police car that he got in," the Copenhagen police wrote in a tweet, adding that "The police officers were happy to see him, since he was carrying around 1,000 joints."

While the initial tweet said that he got away with fines, the police issued a correction.

"Correction: Possession of 1,000 joints does not give fines, but a custodial sentence," the police wrote in their second tweet.

The events transpired outside Copenhagen's Christiania district, a former army base that was occupied in 1971 by hippy squatters, who have since turned it into an "autonomous" enclave.

Due to the large narcotics and cannabis trade in Christiania, the area generally has a large police presence. On Thursday, "Pusher street", the area's main street, saw all of its stalls demolished in a police raid, according to a report from Danish newspaper Berlingske.