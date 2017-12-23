Princess Michael of Kent Sorry for Wearing 'Racist' Pin for Royal Occasion

Princess Michael of Kent has been repeatedly accused of being racially insensitive. On Wednesday, she was photographed wearing a blackamoor brooch to the annual Queen’s Christmas lunch, where she was supposed to meet Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle for the first time.

Princess Michael of Kent apologized for appearing at the royal gathering with the pin on her coat which was dubbed racist on social media, as it depicted a black figure.

Criticism against the royal was sparkled by the fact that the Queen's lunch was also attended by Meghan Markle, whose mother is African American, and the princess was understood to get acquainted with Prince Harry's fiancee there.

@KensingtonRoyal I hope the Queen is going to ban this racist, horrible woman from attending any further gatherings. Ms. Markle is a class act. “Princess” Michael of Kent is an embarrassment to The Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/Ez7uKgL8hv — V (@nesslynnc) December 21, 2017

Shout out to Princess Michael of Kent for always being hideously racist. Can’t wait to see what the UK papers have to say about her choice of brooch today. — J9 \_(ツ)_/¯ (@azarikajb) December 21, 2017

Appalling show of disrespect and jealousy from Princess Michael of Kent. She has never gotten over being the "foreigner not really welcome into the family" Meghan however will be welcomed with open arms and adored by everyone. — The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) December 22, 2017

Has no one noticed the Blackmoore pin that Princess Michael of Kent is wearing? Really? #MeghanMarkle offically meets the family and is greeted by THIS? #racism #BritishRoyals pic.twitter.com/o0BiaxdR9n — girl_ninja🙅🏾 🎄❄ (@girl_ninja) December 21, 2017

Turns out some members of the royal family are racist. 1 Billion Indian people shocked to learn this information. #MeganMarkle #PrinceHarry #TheRoyals https://t.co/ZjNZihGPok — aasif mandvi (@aasif) December 22, 2017

According to the spokesman for the princess, she is very sorry and distressed that her jewelry has caused offence, as "the brooch was a gift and has been worn many times before."

The 72-year-old Princess Michael of Kent has been accused of being racially intolerant before, when in 2004 she reportedly instructed black diners in a restaurant "to get back to the colonies" complaining about the noise they were creating.

The Princess, whose father was connected to the German Nazi party, denied the allegations in an interview two months later and expressed her love for African people. "I had this adventure with these absolutely adorable, special people and to call me racist: it's a knife through the heart because I really love these people," she said remembering her visit to Africa.