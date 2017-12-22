Black or Blue? Twitterians Struggle to Decide What Color UK Passport Was

Photographs of traditional British passports, shared to a microblogging platform, have recently sparked a massive debate over the real color of the documents’ covers.

As the Government announced, British citizens will get new passports after Brexit in 2019. The documents will revert to iconic navy-blue covers with gold lettering — like those first used in 1921. However, it has turned out that Twitter users identify the shade differently.

An epic discussion emerged after London-based journalist Michael Crick published a picture of his old passport.

Having fished out my old passport, it’s also wrong to describe that as blue. It looks black to me, and that’s how any witness would describe it in court pic.twitter.com/MaFRUuqI03 — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) 22 декабря 2017 г.

It was at best darkest Navy that had seen some black shoe polish — Guy Stallard (@Guy_Stallard) 22 декабря 2017 г.

The whole country has turned into a father ted episode

#bluepassport pic.twitter.com/NoSU9LLCFv — Benjamin Rizzo (@UnrepAgent) 22 декабря 2017 г.

Many users agreed with Mr. Crick, saying it was apparently black.

Very relieved to read your tweet Michael. I, too, remember it being black, and thought I was going either colour-blind or mad. — Bruno D (@BrunoSweet) 22 декабря 2017 г.

What colour were our old pre EU passports? It’s very simple really. If you view the 1950s & 60s through rose tinted spectacles then the passport was blue. Otherwise it was black. — Paul Brannen MEP (@PaulBrannenNE) 22 декабря 2017 г.

Others insisted that traditional British passports were blue.

I think it's a very dark blue, almost to the point of being black. pic.twitter.com/ocChoIPyf8 — Roland Smith (@rolandmcs) 22 декабря 2017 г.

I worked in the Passport Office for 18 months. Staff refer to those as ‘Old Blues’. — Martin Warne 🇪🇺 (@mwarne) 22 декабря 2017 г.

Mine is v dark navy. — Imelda Finnerty (@blisswords) 22 декабря 2017 г.

Tensions were running high as Twitter users were trying to figure out the actual color of the document cover.

It’s blue, Michael. — Mark Chapman (@_markchapman) 22 декабря 2017 г.

A dark blue is still blue. If you want to think it’s black I won’t stand in your way, but it’s also Friday today and Saturday tomorrow. — Mark Chapman (@_markchapman) 22 декабря 2017 г.

To make sure that human eyes were deceiving him, one person decided to rely on computerized color picker, which defined the color as a very dark blue.

We have our answer on passport colour. It seems I was right: A very dark blue, almost to the point of being black. pic.twitter.com/pcFK7zapDM — Roland Smith (@rolandmcs) 22 декабря 2017 г.

Netizens have been recently engaged in a similar battle over the color of the drawer, which seemed pink and white or blue and grey due to an optical illusion.