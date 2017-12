A resident of Russia’s city of Voronezh pulled off a famous stunt of Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme – the epic split.

Many have since tried to copy his stunt, one example being a young man performing the split in Voronezh, Russia.

In the video he can be seen doing the split between two moving cars.

Jean-Claude Van Damme performed this famous stunt during a Volvo truck advertisement in which he carried out his famous split between two reversing trucks. The video went viral with over 87 million views.