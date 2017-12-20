A Toilet Brush? Rome's Miserable Christmas Tree Sends Twitter in Frenzy (PHOTOS)

Placed at the busiest square of the Italian city, a large fir, which didn’t even last till the holidays, has recently attracted a lot of attention on social media for its resemblance to a bathroom cleaning tool.

A Christmas tree in Rome's Piazza Venezia has become the subject of ridicule. Nicknamed "Spelacchio," which can be translated from Italian as "threadbare," the tree lost its needles and died only two weeks after it was brought to the city from Val di Fiemme in the Trentino region of northern Italy.

#Spelacchio prima della cura e dopo la cura. Roma risorge rigogliosa. pic.twitter.com/GgZlUPGHSu — Vittorio Zucconi (@vittoriozucconi) 14 декабря 2017 г.

"#Spelacchio before and after."

Romans took to Twitter to express their concerns and mourn the early death of the 21-meter-tall fir.

“Per fare un albero di Natale ci vogliono tre cose: gli ornamenti, l’albero e la fede nel futuro”



Proverbio armeno



Chissà a #Roma cosa manca.#spelacchio pic.twitter.com/GYcYMpEu6k — Cardinal Mazzarino (@CardMazzarino) 20 декабря 2017 г.

"‘It takes three things to do a Christmas tree: ornaments, a tree and faith in the future,' an Armenian proverb says. I wonder what Rome is missing."

Smettetela di rompere le palle a #Spelacchio, gli sono rimaste solo quelle dopo che ha donato le foglie alla scienza.



Addio #Spelacchio, è stato bello conoscerti, anche se tu avresti preferito vivere sotto i raggi di sole sulle montagne, invece ti è toccata la Raggi di Roma. pic.twitter.com/mxqs7svBaV — ⎛⎝ James the Bond ⎠⎞ (@IAmJamesTheBond) 19 декабря 2017 г.

"Goodbye #Spelacchio, it was nice to meet you, even though you would have preferred to live under the rays of the sun in the mountains."

Some compared it to a giant toilet brush, mocking "Spelacchio" for its long arms and patchy needles.

"‘The Simpsons' predicted #Spelacchio."

The unfortunate tree, which has been decaying right before the eyes of shocked citizens and tourists, inspired a popular hashtag and even a parody account.

La morte mi fa bello https://t.co/8P8OXRdyiC — Spelacchio (@spelacchio) 19 декабря 2017 г.

"Death makes me beautiful."

Ho più follower che rami 😁😁. — Spelacchio (@spelacchio) 10 декабря 2017 г.

"I have more followers than branches."

"I'm not ugly, I'm sober."

On Monday, city authorities finally admitted the tree was utterly rootless and officially dead. According to a preliminary inquiry, it wasn't properly covered during transportation, which cost Rome a whopping 50,000 euros (three times more than the fee for last year's tree).