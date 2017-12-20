'Do You Have a Sec to Talk?' Elon Musk Accidentally Tweets Out His Phone Number

The prominent billionaire and visionary will possibly have to change his number, but we are all human and we all make mistakes.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk committed a mistake on Twitter, divulging his cell phone number to his more than 16.7 million followers.

Musk was trying to reach John Carmack, the chief technology officer at Oculus, Facebook’s virtual reality subdivision.

"Do you have a sec to talk? My cell is…" Musk wrote from his account on Tuesday, instead of sending a private message to Carmack.

PHOTO: Elon Musk appears to accidentally tweet his cell phone number (Bloomberg) pic.twitter.com/7a20LHkvdB — Al Boe BREAKING NEWS (@AlBoeNEWS) 19 декабря 2017 г.

​The post was quickly deleted, but not without many of his followers being able to see it.

Elon Musk tweeted out his phone number; irrevocably ballsy! Lol, I truly admire the progressive stature of the man.@elonmusk — ♕Johnny Cochran♕ (@BonettNicholas) 20 декабря 2017 г.

Elon Musk may be the smartest man in the world, but I’ve never accidentally tweeted out my phone number… So I think I got him beat at least for today — @wdotnewell (@wdotnewell) 19 декабря 2017 г.

​According to Business Insider, the number indeed appears to be Musk’s personal number and it registers as ready for Apple iMessage. A reporter at CNBC dialed the number Musk posted and discovered a recorded message from the popular videogame "God of War."

READ MORE: Up Next, Flamethrowers! Elon Musk Boasts of Hat Sales

The incident raises speculation that Musk may have been trying to recruit Carmack or was seeking ways for Oculus to cooperate with any of his business ventures, according to Bloomberg.

Carmack used to have a private rocket company as well — Stephen Lloyd (@stephenglloyd) 19 декабря 2017 г.

​Carmack is a videogame industry veteran, who gained prominence as a co-founder of id Software, the company behind such classics as "Wolfenstein 3D," "Doom" and "Quake." In 2013, Carmack joined Oculus VR.