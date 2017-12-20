Internet Trolls Disney's Robot Trump in ‘Hall of Presidents' Exhibit (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, an animatronic version of US President Donald Trump addressed the public for the very first time at Walt Disney World's "Hall of Presidents" exhibit in Orlando, Florida.

The attraction, which closed for renovations a few days after 45 swore his presidential oath on January 20, displays animatronics of all US presidents as a reel showing the history of the Land of the Free plays in the background.

​The animatronic version of Trump, who stands between former Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant, does not boast about grabbing women or about building a certain wall, but instead offers a speech on the spirit of Americans.

"From the beginning, America has been a nation defined by its people," the animatronic Trump says as an American flag appears. "At our founding, it was the American people who rose up to defend our freedoms and win our Independence."

"Above all, to be American is to be an optimist. To believe that we can always do better, and that the best days of our great nation are still ahead of us," the long tie-wearing figure continued.

Perhaps it's the fact that this Trump stays so on-script that has raised eyebrows on the internet. Netizens have pointed out the robot's uncanny unlikeness to the current president, and its resemblance to actor Jon Voight and even presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

​Some even highlighted a glass of water conveniently placed next to the robot. This, speculation suggests, is the Magic Kingdom trolling POTUS' water-drinking techniques.

​And of course, the shade is endless.

​Disney's presidential attraction, which first opened in 1971, has had a speaking role for all sitting presidents since Bill Clinton, according to Bob Iger, CEO for the Walt Disney Company.