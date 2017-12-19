Register
23:26 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A file photo taken 05 December 2007 shows a British police officer holding a taser gun during a training session at the Metropolitan Police Specialist Training Centre, in Gravesend, Kent, in southeast England

    WATCH: Texas Officer Orders Rookie Policewoman to Tase Unarmed Woman

    © AFP 2017/ CARL DE SOUZA/FILES
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A Fort Worth, Texas, police sergeant and 22-year veteran was recently fired for urging a rookie police officer to tase a woman while they were on duty together, the Fort Worth Police Department announced Monday.

    Sergeant Kenneth Pierce was fired for violating the department's code of conduct while responding to a domestic disturbance call in August. The department's mandatory use-of-force review provided bodycam evidence of his misconduct. 

    A protester is taken into custody in Ferguson, Mo.
    © AP Photo/ Jeff Roberson
    Activists: US Still Faces Police Brutality Epidemic Years After Ferguson Riots

    The incident in question began when a woman called the Fort Worth Police Department to report a domestic disturbance. Pierce and an unnamed female officer new to the force responded, and bodycam video shows Pierce and the other officer and asking a couple in their home to turn around and face a wall. The woman refused to do so, telling the officers that her baby was inside.

    "Y'all going for the wrong people," the woman's boyfriend said. When the rookie officer asked the pair if they got into an argument, the man responded "no."

    The rookie officer then asked the woman to hand over her identification. "I don't have to hand her anything," the woman said to the officers.

    Pierce responded, "Turn around and hand her your ID or you're going in handcuffs and going to jail." The rookie officer then grabbed the woman's arm and attempted to handcuff her.

    Trying to escape from the police as they repeatedly tried to handcuff her, she yelled, "Don't touch me! Let your hands off me!"

    Pierce then ordered the younger officer to tase the woman. After the woman was shocked by the taser and fell to the ground, the rookie officer threatened to tase her two more times.

    ​"I'm confident that everyone who sees this video, including members of this department, will agree this supervisor's response and subsequent behaviors are absolutely unacceptable," Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said after firing Pierce, according to the Daily Mail. "We are built on a foundation of being problem solvers.

    Pierce responded in an opposite manner, and he escalated the situation, endangering everyone involved, including his fellow officers."

    Terry Daffron, a lawyer for the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas, told the Star-Telegram that he does not believe that Pierce behaved incorrectly in the situation and will be representing Pierce in his appeal. 

    "They are making claims that Pierce escalated the situation, and I don't see it that way. I see that she was completely noncompliant with everything she was asked to do. He came in and was trying to help the rookie officer gain control to try to get her to comply."

    According to Fitzgerald, the department has contacted the woman multiple times but has not heard back from her. Her face in the video was blurred out to maintain her anonymity.

    Fitzgerald also said that Pierce's actions do "not represent the vast majority of the department's encounters with the public."

    "Even in tough and challenging times, our officers demonstrate leadership, patience and de-escalation tactics in their daily work. In my mind, all people should be treated with dignity and respect. That's non-negotiable."

    Related:

    German Police Believe Half of 'Dangerous' Islamists Don't Pose a Threat - Report
    Police Reveal Cause of Death of Canadian Billionaire and His Wife
    Meet the Fearless Afghan Girl Studying at the Russian Academy of Police (PHOTOS)
    Australian Police Arrest Man Suspected of Brokering Missile Parts for N Korea
    The Law in These Parts: Finnish Municipality to Replace Police With Sheriff
    Tags:
    investigation, misconduct, police brutality, taser, Texas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok