Love Art and Posing for Pictures? This Flashmob Might Be Your Cup of Tea

Social media users have actively been publishing their cosplay pictures under the hashtag #некто2017 (#someone2017), depicting a new flash mob that has taken place in Russia.

The State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow launched an unusual competition whose participants are supposed to publish parodic pictures of themselves posing as characters from world-famous artworks by Russian artists.

On December 25, the gallery will announce the results of the contest, awarding the most outstanding parodies.

The flash mob might seem unusual, but the gallery's visitors have been eagerly taking part in the competition.

So far, a parody of famous work "The Bathing of the Red Horse" by K. Petrov-Vodkin seems to enjoy the greatest popularity among social media users.

&lt;br&gt;

The image of two young people posing as characters from Boris Grigoriev's painting "Couple (a crook and a prostitute)" also looks quite impressive.

&lt;br&gt;

Here is another parody for Grigoriev's canvas — "The Self-Portrait."

You might also want to have a look at these outstanding parodies as well.

The "Someone 1917" exhibition, currently displaying outstanding Russian artworks, is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution.