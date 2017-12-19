Naked Japanese Guy Takes Tablecloth Trick to the Next Level, Goes Viral (VIDEOS)

Even if this kind of “magic” is not your cup of tea, you might reconsider after checking out this man’s unique takes on the classic stunt, which involves a tablecloth whipped from under the dishes without disrupting them.

Japanese entertainer Kazuhisa Uekusa has become a viral online sensation after he decided to spice up an old-fashioned tablecloth trick: to make it harder to pull off, the man uses his own naked body instead of the table.

Uekusa has been publishing videos of his hilarious tricks on Twitter for a while. In each attempt he can be seen challenging himself with different intricacies, for example, by getting a vacuum cleaner or a fan involved.

Every time the "naked comedian" perfectly pulls the sheet away, leaving everything on it standing still (and without an unwanted glimpse of his nether regions).

After the mission is accomplished, Uekusa makes his trademark "show-off face" and a hand gesture as if saying "nailed it!"

The man's epic talent has earned him global recognition. The entertainer has once taken his one-man show to Georgian version of the Got Talent TV series.