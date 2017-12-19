Naked Japanese Guy Takes Tablecloth Trick to the Next Level, Goes Viral (VIDEOS)

Japanese entertainer Kazuhisa Uekusa has become a viral online sensation after he decided to spice up an old-fashioned tablecloth trick: to make it harder to pull off, the man uses his own naked body instead of the table.
【巻尺を使って危険なテーブルクロス引き】 pic.twitter.com/DQkGd03X7q— ウエスP (@uespiiiiii) 9 декабря 2017 г.
【炊飯器で危険なテーブルクロス引き】 pic.twitter.com/54fMAZXO04— ウエスP (@uespiiiiii) 25 ноября 2017 г.
Uekusa has been publishing videos of his hilarious tricks on Twitter for a while. In each attempt he can be seen challenging himself with different intricacies, for example, by getting a vacuum cleaner or a fan involved.
扇風機で危険なテーブルクロス引き pic.twitter.com/42PNfqA6oD— ウエスP (@uespiiiiii) 15 июля 2017 г.
掃除機で危険なテーブルクロス引き pic.twitter.com/OlyAQTNw1z— ウエスP (@uespiiiiii) 1 июля 2017 г.
Every time the "naked comedian" perfectly pulls the sheet away, leaving everything on it standing still (and without an unwanted glimpse of his nether regions).
【ヘルメットで危険なテーブルクロス引き】 pic.twitter.com/cmFIuJQ3vd— ウエスP (@uespiiiiii) 2 декабря 2017 г.
【シュレッダーで危険なテーブルクロス引き】 pic.twitter.com/iqSxOiKvch— ウエスP (@uespiiiiii) 21 октября 2017 г.
After the mission is accomplished, Uekusa makes his trademark "show-off face" and a hand gesture as if saying "nailed it!"
【危険な連続テーブルクロス引き】 pic.twitter.com/73804daeCa— ウエスP (@uespiiiiii) 18 ноября 2017 г.
【PS2で危険なテーブルクロス引き】 pic.twitter.com/blQCUoHVbJ— ウエスP (@uespiiiiii) 4 ноября 2017 г.
The man's epic talent has earned him global recognition. The entertainer has once taken his one-man show to Georgian version of the Got Talent TV series.
ジョージア版ゴットタレントのネタ部分後半です！ちょうど入りそうなのであげます！— ウエスP (@uespiiiiii) 25 октября 2017 г.
全部入っているYou tubeの方も是非！ちなみにですが視聴率25%だったらしいです！
よろしくお願いします！https://t.co/yFwehywqq1#gottalent #ნიჭიერი pic.twitter.com/e2hulDp8p9
