Reports of Kournikova and Iglesias Becoming Parents of Twins Ignite Twitter

The celebrity couple has reportedly become first-time parents and they managed to keep the entire pregnancy off the radar, surprising their fans with the exciting baby news.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have just welcomed their first baby twins to the world, TMZ revealed. The 36-year-old former tennis star gave birth to a boy and a girl, named Nicholas and Lucy, on Saturday, December 16, in Miami.

The Spanish singer and the Russian professional tennis player, who have been together since 2001, are good at keeping their relationship very private. The exciting baby news came as a surprise to many fans of the low-key couple — nobody even suspected they were expecting.

Idk if it's true or not but if it is, congratulations guys..So happy for both of you @enriqueiglesias #AnnaKournikova ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3BojzIKRix — pihu (@cassieopeiae) 19 декабря 2017 г.

that news was shocking. i had no idea they are still together. anyway congrats for the babies they must be super cute 💖 — maya (@chronicalydror) 19 декабря 2017 г.

Knew she was pregnant 6 months ago! She used to post full body pics EVERY DAY! Then stopped all of a sudden! Smh her own followers never had a clue smh — @TORI305 🎅🏼🎁☃️🎄🎅🏼🎁 (@TORIL210) 18 декабря 2017 г.