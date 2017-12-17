Register
02:05 GMT +317 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    President-elect Donald Trump gives his acceptance speech during his election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York.

    Oh Donald: Another Trump Federal Judge Nominee Knows Nothing About Law

    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    Viral
    Get short URL
    120

    In a WTF moment that could have been ripped straight out of a Saturday Night Live script, a Trump appointee for a federal judge position admitted under Senate questioning that he has no experience with the law.

    During Senate Judiciary Committee questioning at a Capitol Hill hearing earlier this week, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) queried a Trump US District Judge appointee on some basic points of law and was more than a little surprised to learn that the presidential pick to be a member of the US District Court for the District of Columbia could not answer a single law-related question.

    Christian actors play the parts of Joseph and Mary during a re-enactment of a Nativity scene of the birth of Jesus Christ as part of Christmas festivities at the Nazareth Village in the northern Israeli city of Nazareth, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Grinch in Chief: Nazareth Cancels Christmas Over Trump’s Jerusalem Gambit

    Not one. Zero.

    Nonetheless, the spectacularly underqualified Trump judicial appointee sought to be granted the job, noting disingenuously that "the path that many successful district court judges have taken has been a different one than I have taken," cited by The Independent.

    A path that, for instance, does not include law school?

    Matthew Petersen, a Federal Election Commission employee who was nominated in September by US President Donald Trump for the important DC bench position, was subjected to a round of what should have been routine inquiries as to his experience in law, but came up so short as to leave the inquiring Senate panel practically speechless.

    Peterson, asked by an increasingly frustrated Kennedy whether he had ever tried a case to verdict in a courtroom, or whether he had ever handled a jury, civil, criminal or bench trial in a state or federal court, answered ‘no' every time.

    Peterson, one of five appointees at the hearing, did not take questions after his humiliating performance.

    Trump was previously forced to withdraw another judicial nominee to the bench this week after it was noted that he, too, had very little experience with the law.

    Brett Talley, nominated by Trump for a lifetime Alabama federal judgeship, was found to have only been practising law for three years and had never tried a case.

    A member of a seemingly ever-expanding list of inexperienced or biased Trump appointees seeking to handle sensitive or crucial government posts, Talley has been described by the American Bar Association as ‘not qualified' and was criticised for not mentioning under oath a glaring conflict of interest: he is married to a White House lawyer.

    Related:

    US Softening on N. Korea May Mean Washington 'Is Coming Round to Moscow's View'
    Iran Urges to Foil US-Israeli 'Plan', Hezbollah Calls Washington Isolated
    Isolation and Pressure: Washington's Two-Pronged Strategy on North Korea
    Tags:
    loyalty, inexperience, nominee, US District Court, US Senate, Donald Trump, Washington DC, United States, District of Columbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oriental Beauty: Highlights of Miss Asia Russia Pageant
    Oriental Beauty: Highlights of Miss Asia Russia Pageant
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok