Bear a Resemblance: Ursine-Looking Dog Found in Chelyabinsk

Users of social networks are wondering about the breed of a dog with a bear's face that was found in a Chelyabinsk animal shelter.

Most users wrote that it was a cross between a dog and a bear. However, others did not believe in the existence of "beardogs" and suggested that the animal had Chow Chow ancestry.

The news attracted the attention of the residents of Chelyabinsk; many of them have expressed the desire to see the unusual animal. However, the staff of the shelter decided that the dog was still being adapted to domestic life. The curious-looking canine hides in his box, and has not come out to make new friends yet, explained the shelter's staff.

В челябинском приюте появилась собака, похожая на медведя. И нет, она тебя не съест — медведопёс сторонится людей и не подходит к еде https://t.co/dmKybZKF8b — Medialeaks (@MedialeaksRu) 15 декабря 2017 г.

Experts have weighed in, but it remains uncertain what kind of animal was discovered in the suburbs of Chelyabinsk.