We are Young: ‘Youthquake’ Seizes ‘Word of the Year’ Award

Youthquake is defined as “a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people.“ The Belfast Telegraph reports that the word saw a fivefold increase in usage over the course of 2016 and 2017, rising to prominence in the period surrounding the British general election.
YOUTHQUAKE is the Oxford Dictionaries #WordOfTheYear 2017. Find out more: https://t.co/BanfCMh2Gi pic.twitter.com/iIQ4ykwUwa— Oxford Dictionaries (@OxfordWords) December 14, 2017
The word is technically not new. It is reported to have first been used in the 1960’s by then Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland to describe the growing influence of youth culture on fashion and music. However, it has returned to use in a more political context, and has been used to describe the increased mobilization of young voters, the Belfast daily newspaper writes.
“In youthquake we find some hope in the power to change things, and had a little bit of linguistic fun along the way. It feels like the right note on which to end a difficult and divisive year,” said Susie Dent, as reported by the Belfast Telegraph.
@UKYouth @inter_gen's @UKParliament report launch concludes that polticians must engage with young people NOW not around elections & offer more to younger gens. #YouthQuake report: https://t.co/bA1DRFuUSz Thanks to @bbradleymp @PTylerLords @Peter_Dowd @Amelia_Womack #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/dLbPS577zC— if.org.uk (@inter_gen) November 29, 2017
While “Youthquake” may have seized the award, it did face competition from several other contenders, also political in nature. “Antifa”, short for “anti-fascist” also made the list, along with words like “kompromat”, “white fragility” and “broflake,” which signifies a conservative man easily offended by “progressive attitudes.”
#youthquake: noun. a movement of young people pissed-off with the same old neoliberal shit, largely inspired by Jeremy Corbyn, see also Momentum. #WordOfTheYear— Daniel Blake's Vest (@WarmongerHodges) December 15, 2017
I know I am out of touch with the cutting edge music scene now but didn’t think I was with words… but #Youthquake (new in OED) is a word I have never heard until this morning!— Cathy Leech (@BigHairBigVoice) December 15, 2017
