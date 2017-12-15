We are Young: ‘Youthquake’ Seizes ‘Word of the Year’ Award

Oxford Dictionaries has announced its 2017 word of the year: “Youthquake”. The word is thus the most recent in the line of words to have won the honor, which includes, among others, “post-truth”, “selfie”, and the “face with tears of joy” emoji, which won in 2015.

Youthquake is defined as “a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people.“ The Belfast Telegraph reports that the word saw a fivefold increase in usage over the course of 2016 and 2017, rising to prominence in the period surrounding the British general election.

The word is technically not new. It is reported to have first been used in the 1960’s by then Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland to describe the growing influence of youth culture on fashion and music. However, it has returned to use in a more political context, and has been used to describe the increased mobilization of young voters, the Belfast daily newspaper writes.

“In youthquake we find some hope in the power to change things, and had a little bit of linguistic fun along the way. It feels like the right note on which to end a difficult and divisive year,” said Susie Dent, as reported by the Belfast Telegraph.

While “Youthquake” may have seized the award, it did face competition from several other contenders, also political in nature. “Antifa”, short for “anti-fascist” also made the list, along with words like “kompromat”, “white fragility” and “broflake,” which signifies a conservative man easily offended by “progressive attitudes.”

#youthquake: noun. a movement of young people pissed-off with the same old neoliberal shit, largely inspired by Jeremy Corbyn, see also Momentum. #WordOfTheYear — Daniel Blake's Vest (@WarmongerHodges) December 15, 2017