14 December 2017
    Vladimir Putin's annual news conference

    Bearded Men & GPS Attached to Cows: 7 Gems From Putin's Press Conference

    Viral
    150

    Thursday's marathon press conference with the Russian president wasn't just serious business. Sputnik collected the top half-dozen most imaginative, curious, and hilarious moments from the event. Take a look!

    Putin's press event, an annual tradition going back to 2001, is well-known for its atmosphere of levity, which helps soften some of the more serious policy questions discussed. This year's presser was no exception.

    Putin Babai

    Right off the bat, thinking that one journalist wanted to accentuate her question with a provocative poster, Putin gave the floor to a young Tatar reporter with a sign reading 'Putin Babai', which he misread as 'Putin bye bye'. The reporter explained that 'Babai' means 'grandpa' in Tatar, and that she had a question about minority languages in Russia's schools.

    "Oh I see, babai. 'The monkey's eyes have become weak in old age'. Please excuse me," Putin responded, quoting from the popular Russian fable The Monkey and the Spectacles.

    Dagger for a Watch

    Responding to a question about whether Russia should cut defense spending and devote more resources to the social sphere instead, Putin recalled a pair of anecdotes:

    "You know we have a well-known joke – that those who do not want to feed their own army will end up feeding someone else's. But it's quite old…I can tell you another one…it's more up-to-date: A former officer's son walks up to his father, and the father asks 'Son, I had a dagger here. Have you seen it?' The boy responds: 'Pop, don't get mad. I traded it for a watch from a boy from the house next door.' 'Show me,' the father says, and takes a look. 'This is a nice watch, well done,' he says, adding 'You know, tomorrow some gangsters and robbers will come to our house, kill me and your mother, rape your older sister, and then you can come out and say 'Good evening, Moscow time is 12:30 pm.''"

    Vladimir Putin's annual news conference
    © Sputnik/ Evgeni Biyatov
    From Trump to Russian 2018 Election: Key Takeaways From Putin's Press Conference
    "Neither of us would like to see such a scenario. So we will pay the necessary attention to developing the army and navy, while not getting involved in an arms race and not destroying the budget," Putin added.

    Only Chechens Can Travel to Syria on Foot

    A humorous exchange took place between Putin and Arslan Khasavov, a Chechen-born journalist who traveled around independently in Syria to get a glimpse of Russia's military bases in the country and see the sights.

    "I was the first Russian that came by foot to the Hmeymim airbase, someone who worked there told me," Khasavov told the president. "That's dangerous. Where are you from? Not from Dagestan, by chance?" Putin asked. "I was born in Chechnya, but that's another story," Khasavov answered. "Only Chechens can travel there on foot," the president quipped.

    Lazy Bearded Man

    Fielding a question from liberal opposition figure Ksenia Sobchak, who earlier announced her plans to run for president in 2018, about what the Kremlin "fears" from Russia's "honest opposition," Putin responded that neighboring Ukraine was a good example of what shouldn't be done.

    "Competition should be taking place, of course, and it will; the question is about radicalism," Putin said. "What is democracy? It is the subject of a rather serious and deep discussion. The Russian government isn't afraid of anyone, and never was. But the government shouldn't look like a bearded peasant lazily picking cabbage out of his beard and watches as the state turns into a muddy puddle that oligarchs try to catch a golden fish from."

    'I am Ukrainian'

    Mikhaeil Saakashvili's news conference in Kiev
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Fire Sale: Georgian Ex-President Says How Much a Coup in Kiev Would Cost
    Asked for his perspective on Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian president-turned Ukrainian politician who is currently running amok in Kiev, Putin offered a response aimed specifically at the Ukrainian journalists in the audience.

    "How can you continue putting up with this?" he asked. "This is a man who was the president of independent Georgia, is now running around the squares [of Kiev] and yelling to the whole world: 'I am Ukrainian'. What, are there no real Ukrainians left in Ukraine? And Ukraine puts up with this. It's a shame to look at all this, it breaks my heart."

    GPS Attached to Cows

    Traditionally, questions for the president from regional journalists have often revolved around odd or unexpected problems. This year, one such question came from a reporter in Kurgan region, who explained that a local farmer faces criminal charges…for illegally attaching GPS trackers to livestock.

    Putin admitted that had no idea what the man was talking about, but promised to get to the bottom of things. "I know that cats even get GPS and GLONASS trackers attached so that they don't get lost," the president said. "I don't understand what the problem is when it comes to cows. Or maybe the farmer didn't pay, or made the tracker under the table somehow. This should probably be regulated somehow, and I will try to work on that."

    Sign of the Cross

    Maria Volynkina, a journalist from the internet portal 'Gifted Children', surprised Putin with an impromptu joke about giving birth to "his baby," "a talented and gifted child," referring to the fact that the president personally supported the creation of the website at his press conference back in 2014.

    Glad to hear it, Putin replied with a joke of his own, making the sign of the cross and quipping "Thank God. It's all from God."

