Christmas Thongs? Granny Accidentally Decorates Tree With… Panties (PHOTO)

Much to the Internet’s users’ amusement, the elderly lady didn’t know what was inside those pretty purple baubles she bought in a local shop.

With Christmas just around the corner, everyone is excitedly getting ready for the celebration and doing their best to make it unforgettable. For Alex Bermingham's family, this year's holiday will surely be remembered for years due to her 74-year-old granny's brilliant mishap.

The elderly woman bought several Christmas baubles and put them on her tree; however, on closer inspection it turned out that the decoration was what it seemed — there were sparkly g-strings inside those balls.

My 74 year old grandmother bought Christmas baubles in Dunnes Stores, which I have just realised upon decorating her tree that unbeknownst to her upon purchase, they are in fact, lavender glitter G-strings.



Wishing everyone a kinky Christmas this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/saLDl4vcwa — Alex. (@Alex_Bermingham) 11 декабря 2017 г.

The extraordinary occurrence, shared by Alex to Twitter, went viral, receiving countless likes, shares and comments. While some amused netizens were touched by the grandmother's naivety, others jokingly assumed she might have known about the "secret content" of the baubles.

The pure innocence tho 😂 — fifty shades of jay (@fifty_jay) 12 декабря 2017 г.

Are you sure she wasn’t pretending so as not to mortify the grandchildren? — Jennifer Delaney (@clanwilliam) 12 декабря 2017 г.

@AineCarson1 Watch out Santa, this one's naughty and nice — David Campbell (@dcampbell1960) 12 декабря 2017 г.

Several Twitterians admitted the "decoration" looked very festive indeed — no wonder the sparkly lurex thongs deceived the granny's eyes.

Oh wow the effect with the shimmery fabric inside a clear ornament is really nice tbh. 👙😎😂 — Griffin *air horn noise* (@abditum) 13 декабря 2017 г.

They make very pretty ornaments though 😂 — Thanks! It has pockets! (@jurijuri) 13 декабря 2017 г.

In a follow-up tweet, Alex also shared her grandmother's priceless reaction when she found out the shocking truth.