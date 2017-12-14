Register
15:01 GMT +314 December 2017
    Neural network

    AI Generates New Harry Potter Chapter and Netizens Can't Get Enough of It

    CC BY 2.0 / OLCF at ORNL / Scaling Deep Learning for Science
    It turns out that a neural network can be a great story writer! A bot tried its virtual hand at composing brand new fanfiction about the wizarding world heroes, and the outcome appeared to be so hilarious that it made thousands of franchise fans break down in tears laughing.

    An AI-generated fanfiction called "Harry Potter and the Portrait of What Looked Like a Large Pile of Ash" has been published online recently, and has already earned countless fans from all over the globe. In this unusually inventive story, the young wizard and his friends are doing really weird things: Ron Weasley tap-dances, turns into a bunch of spiders and tries to eat Hermione's parents, while Harry throws his eyes into the forest during an encounter with Voldemort and dips Hermione in hot sauce.

    The four-page chapter with its outlandish scenario was produced by New York-based Botnik Studios, a community of writers, artists and developers "collaborating with machines to create strange new things," as they say about themselves. The team trained an algorithmic tool to mimic J.K. Rowling's fantasy novels.

    "We used predictive keyboards trained on all seven books to ghostwrite this spellbinding new Harry Potter chapter," they explained. The text was constructed with the help of multiple writers, who took the best computer-generated pieces and arranged them into a narrative.

    Many people admired Ron's new behavioral style.

    Now fans are eager for a full book.

