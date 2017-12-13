Principles Before Passion! New Meme Reveals What Personal Beliefs Kill Sex Drive

All Internet memes have their own origin, and some of them emerge literally out of nowhere. A four-panel comic strip about the 2013-2014 Thai political crisis, featuring a guy who decided not to have sexual relations with a woman because of a photo frame on her dresser, has unexpectedly become a new hit.
Originally, it was a picture of Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Suthep Thaugsuban in the frame, which was enough to completely destroy the guy's libido. There is also a silhouette of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra (who was involved in a corruption scandal) watching from his window can be seen in the comic.
Sharp-witted internet users discovered the picture can be a universal meme, with endless options of what else can be photoshopped instead of Thaugsuban.
Netizens couldn't help fantasizing about "exotic" beliefs and preferences, which could turn the guy away from a steamy night…
…or, on the contrary, boost his sex drive.
