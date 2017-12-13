Principles Before Passion! New Meme Reveals What Personal Beliefs Kill Sex Drive

A webcomic about the Thai political crisis has just found another “mission” on the web – it was turned into a viral meme about a guy who refuses to have sex with a girl because of his principles. Amused netizens have been recently sharing their own versions to social networks.

All Internet memes have their own origin, and some of them emerge literally out of nowhere. A four-panel comic strip about the 2013-2014 Thai political crisis, featuring a guy who decided not to have sexual relations with a woman because of a photo frame on her dresser, has unexpectedly become a new hit.

Originally, it was a picture of Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Suthep Thaugsuban in the frame, which was enough to completely destroy the guy's libido. There is also a silhouette of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra (who was involved in a corruption scandal) watching from his window can be seen in the comic.

Sharp-witted internet users discovered the picture can be a universal meme, with endless options of what else can be photoshopped instead of Thaugsuban.

Netizens couldn't help fantasizing about "exotic" beliefs and preferences, which could turn the guy away from a steamy night…

…or, on the contrary, boost his sex drive.