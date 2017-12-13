Register
19:18 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Thai Political Crisis Meme

    Principles Before Passion! New Meme Reveals What Personal Beliefs Kill Sex Drive

    © Photo: Facebook / cartoonfartcat
    Viral
    Get short URL
    140

    A webcomic about the Thai political crisis has just found another “mission” on the web – it was turned into a viral meme about a guy who refuses to have sex with a girl because of his principles. Amused netizens have been recently sharing their own versions to social networks.

    All Internet memes have their own origin, and some of them emerge literally out of nowhere. A four-panel comic strip about the 2013-2014 Thai political crisis, featuring a guy who decided not to have sexual relations with a woman because of a photo frame on her dresser, has unexpectedly become a new hit.

    READ MORE: Ultimate Meme! This Monkey Getting a Haircut Can Be Photoshopped Into Anything

    Originally, it was a picture of Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Suthep Thaugsuban in the frame, which was enough to completely destroy the guy's libido. There is also a silhouette of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra (who was involved in a corruption scandal) watching from his window can be seen in the comic.

    Sharp-witted internet users discovered the picture can be a universal meme, with endless options of what else can be photoshopped instead of Thaugsuban.

    Netizens couldn't help fantasizing about "exotic" beliefs and preferences, which could turn the guy away from a steamy night…

    …or, on the contrary, boost his sex drive.

    Related:

    'This is a Fiasco, Bro!' Shiba Inu Tumbles Into a Creek and… Becomes a Meme
    What Would Make You Jump Into Sewer? Pennywise From 'It' Gets Meme Treatment
    'Distracted Boyfriend:' The Origin of a Meme That Took Internet by Storm
    Tags:
    comics, meme, internet, sex, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymim Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Lighting the Fuse
    Lighting the Fuse
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok