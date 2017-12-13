Register
16:16 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Banana

    Going Bananas: Egyptian Singer Jailed For Making Suggestive Music Video

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Subbotin
    Viral
    Get short URL
    101

    The move sent shockwaves throughout the social media, as users blasted the controversial decision.

    This Tuesday, an Egyptian court has sentenced Shaumaa Ahmed, also known as Shyma, to two years in jail for making a music video, in which she "suggestively" ate a banana while wearing lingerie.

    The court found that the now-deleted video clip "I have Issues" was "indecent" and "incited debauchery," the BBC reports.

    READ MORE: Egyptian Pop Singer Nabbed After 'Suggestively' Eating Banana in Clip (VIDEO)

    Other parts of the video featured Shyma licking an apple, coloring her lips and playing the role of a 'naughty' teacher in front of a blackboard, on which "class #69" was written.

    In a now-deleted Facebook post made before her arrest, Shyma had apologized to those who understood the video "in an inappropriate way."

    "I didn't imagine all this would happen and that I would be subjected to such a strong attack from everyone," the post read.

    A man wearing handcuffs
    CC0 / Pixabay
    'Dad, Dad... I Am Free!' Joy as Irishman Released From Egypt Jail
    Shyma also blasted the director of the video, Mohamed Gamal, who allegedly included the "controversial" scenes without her consent.

    Gamal was also sentenced to two years in jail, though he was not present at the hearing.

    In addition to prison sentences, the two were also order to pay 10,000 Egyptian Pounds ($563.44) as a fine.

    Both can appeal the decision.

    Twitter did not take kindly to the court's ruling.

    Related:

    Going to Moscow!: Egypt Qualifies For Summer 2018 World Cup and Dad Freaks Out
    Renowned Archeologist Debunks Claims of New Discoveries About Egypt's Pyramids
    Archaeologists Find Millenia-Old Jeweler’s Tomb in Egypt (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    imprisonment, singer, court, jail, banana, Music Video, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymim Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Holy City of Discord
    Holy City of Discord
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok