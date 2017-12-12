Ever Heard a T-Rex Speak? Scientists Have Found Pre-Historic Beast's Voice

You would be wrong to think that it has to be something unbearably loud that would make your hair stand on end. Instead recall the way in which movies like "Jaws" or "Jurassic Park" convey suspense.

It’s in essence the low rumbling sound that proved to indeed be petrifying, as a scientist from the University of Texas put to test a theory that prehistoric creatures, such as a Tyrannosaurus Rex sounded more like birds than modern predators, The Telegraph reported.

"The most chilling noises in the natural world today come from predators, the howl of the wolf, the roar of the lion, but experts now doubt that T-Rex sounded anything like them," said naturalist Chris Packham, currently working on a BBC documentary.

Since T-Rex is thought to have borrowed a lot from crocodiles and birds alike, in her experiment, Prof. Clarke from the University of Texas used the sound of the Eurasian bittern and its booming call coupled with the sounds of Chinese crocodiles to estimate the sound T-Rex could have possibly made.

The obtained frequencies were then scaled up to the monstrous sizes of the prehistoric species, which made scientist arrive at a sinister low rumble.

The noise is similar to what one hears in horror movie soundtracks – the same rhythmic low thuds which for many are much scarier than any high frequencies.

Having scanned the T-Rex fossil’s inner ear, the scientists obtained proof that, impressive as it is, its ear was particularly sensitive to low frequencies, which were more likely felt than heard, enabling the prehistoric king, as T-Rex is commonly referred to, to "talk" over vast distances.



