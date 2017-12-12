What a Fallacy! Here is Why Christmas Lights Look Weird on Palms (PHOTO)

An unintentionally funny picture taken in Italy recently has proven once again why wrapping tropical trees with lights to boost festive spirits may be a bad idea.

It seems nothing could go wrong with adding some twinkly Christmas illumination to a palm tree. However, this turned out not to be the case, when local officials in Civitanova Marche, Italy, decorated the town's palms with strings of electric lights.

The picture of the town square studded with luminous phallic-shaped objects, originally shared by American blogger and model Amanda Cerny on her Instagram account via stories, quickly made its way across the ocean thanks to the internet.

Why you don’t put Christmas lights on palm trees. pic.twitter.com/JC0AWmoxyN — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) 10 декабря 2017 г.

Since being tweeted on December 11, the picture has received more than 55k retweets and over 113k likes from amused netizens.

every year, this is still funny — Theresa Kenyon (@thecatcameback) 11 декабря 2017 г.

I don't think that's what's meant by a happy ending to the year. — Jackhole McDragonFace (@LoneWolf2965) 10 декабря 2017 г.

You see this as a reason not to light up palm trees, whereas I'm thinking this is exactly why one should always have lights on palm trees. — Pierre Corbett-Roy (@PierreCRoy) 10 декабря 2017 г.

One user recalled another hilarious Christmas decoration fail, sharing a picture which was taken in 2015 in Heraklion, Greece, and has been making the viral rounds ever since.

The public reaction didn't confuse the authorities of Civitanova Marche; quite the opposite, they found their fail comical and noted "it has helped bring some excitement to the area," they told daily newspaper Cronache Maceratesi.

Similar images of illuminated palms have been popping up on the different social media platforms every once in a while, each time causing an avalanche of jokes and giggles.