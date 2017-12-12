Register
05:24 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Keaton Jones is ,filmed by his mother Kimberly Jones, crying and asking why he is being bullied at school

    Viral Bullying Story Turns Dark as Keaton Jones’ Mom Outed as Racist Scammer

    © Screenshot/Everything_TN
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Over the weekend, hearts melted and poured out for Keaton Jones, an 11-year-old from Knoxville, Tennessee, who was bullied by fellow classmates at school, after his mother posted a video of him on social media.

    Filmed by Kimberly Jones, his mother, the boy is shown crying while he repeatedly questioned why he was being targeted at school. According to the post, her son was so afraid to go to lunch that he would instead call home to be picked up.

    ​Dozens of people, including celebrities like Chris Evans, Millie-Bobby Brown and Mark Ruffalo commented, telling Jones to be strong and even going as far as inviting him to movie premieres and sporting events.

    ​But while people were quick to show their support for Keaton, there was something dark going on under the surface. Investigative netizens soon found out that Jones' mother had some rather negative thoughts come Monday morning.

    ​And to top it off, there also seemed to be a money scam going on, too.

    According to MMA fighter Joe Schilling, after he reached out to Jones' mom to invite Keaton out to Los Angeles for a show, he discovered that recent GoFundMe page dubbed "Stand Up For Keaton" was none other than a ploy to get money.

    "I feel pretty stupid right now people, I was pretty moved by Keaton Jones' video, so I reached out to his mom," Schilling said in his Instagram post Monday. "And, um, she just wants money, she just want me to share her GofundMe account."

    But the conversation later took an even more upsetting turn once Jones reportedly came forward asking Schilling, "what happened to us whites sticking together and helping one of another against the predator?"

    ​The funding page for Keaton currently has over $58,000. Jones wasn't going to stay mum, though. Speaking with Fox News, she told the outlet that the claims were "untrue."

    "I did not tell him that I would rather have donations instead of the help from celebrities," Jones said in an Instagram direct message.

    Regardless, the critics have spoken their truth and aren't exactly here for the campaign.

    Related:

    WATCH: Best Viral Videos of 2017 in 8 Minutes
    Wait and See: 'Invisible Box' Stunt is Latest Viral Sensation (VIDEOS)
    New Viral Sensation on Ethereum Blockchain Has Cost People Over $1 Million
    Viral 'Blowjob' Shafts Brits' Wedding Plans on Island of Rhodes
    'Football is Life': Turkish Guy's Epic Bicycle Kick Fail Scores Viral Goal
    Tags:
    money scam, racism, Keaton Jones
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok