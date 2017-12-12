Big Brother Is Watching: Netflix's ‘Christmas Prince' Tweet Creeps Out Users

"To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?" the tweet, sent out at 10:52 p.m. local time, read.
Think Hallmark-meets-millennials: the film basically has the makings of a classic Christmas-themed Hallmark movie that's based in a country no one has ever heard of.
As netizens by the hundreds tried to figure out why Netflix would out users in such a manner, Amanda Bell, a frequent writer on TV Guide, demanded answers.
"Why are you calling people out like that Netflix," she inquired, to which the service responded with a "just want to make sure you're okay."
Netflix US wasn't the only service talking about the film. Netflix Canada started on its campaign a few days back on December 7.
They also went as far to change their name to "Netflix ‘Have you seen A Christmas Prince?' Canada."
Though the AV Club speculates this could be a new social media tactic to promote its original content, people are not here for the change.
Even some major companies got in on the Netflix-bashing.
Beware Netflix-bingers, beware.
