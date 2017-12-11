Chinese Daredevil Accidentally Plunges to Death While Filming Himself

Wu Yongning from China set up a camera to make a viral video of himself climbing atop a skyscraper and thus earn his girlfriend a bridal gift, but met his death instead.

The video shows a 26-year-old daredevil, known as the Chinese "first rooftopper", doing pull-ups on the 62nd floor of a Changsha building, Huan province, but then struggling to get back up on the ledge. Suddenly, as his strength oozes away, his hands slip and he lands on a terrace 45 feet below.

The footage of the tragedy was taken from a camera Wu had set up on another part of the building to livestream his landmark stunt, for the 217th time in his life.

The accident happened a month ago, but the death was formerly recorded only on December 8, prompting a wave of tributes from Wu’s fans on social media:

RIP Wu Yongning 😪🙏🏼 — Slump God (@_FJ120) 11 декабря 2017 г.

Forever lost on the heights of urban jungle. RIP Yongning Wu. pic.twitter.com/0dOkfeKgl1 — Hero Survival (@HeroSurvival) 9 декабря 2017 г.

