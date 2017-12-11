Dangers of Insomnia: Scientists Uncover Link Between Poor Sleep and Alcoholism

Sleep is among the most basic human needs, essential to a person's well-being, and it turns out that the lack thereof can lead to unexpected negative consequences.

Researchers from Yale University came to the conclusion that poor sleep can lead to heavier consumption of alcohol among young people.

The study conducted by an associate professor of psychiatry, Lisa Fucito, involved 42 young people who had previously reported excessive consumption of alcohol.

Every day, in the course of one week, the participants in the study filled out questionnaires, in which they wrote down the amount of alcohol they consumed. At the same time, they were wearing devices to measure their sleeping patterns.

The research showed that a short sleep and early recovery subsequently lead to a greater consumption of alcohol. At the same time, those who consume large amounts of alcohol tend to go to bed later than their "sober" counterparts.

"These preliminary findings support further investigating sleep as an alcohol risk pathway in young adults as well as the potential for improved sleep to reduce this risk," the authors wrote.

Earlier, scientists from the University of California in Los Angeles found that lack of sleep slows brain activity, which, in turn, can lead to cognitive disorders, causing temporary memory dips and vision problems.