Russian Embassy on The Guardian Article: 'Great Foreign Policy Planning'

This is not the first time that Russian diplomats have commented on Western mainstream media publications accusing Moscow of all possible sins.

The Russian Embassy in London has responded on its Twitter account to The Guardian journalist Natalie Nougayrede who wrote about unpredictable things that might happen in Russia “after Putin.”

“Great foreign policy planning after #Brexit,” Russian diplomats wrote, implying that the journalist should pay more attention to the future of her own country, especially given the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

​In her article, Nougayrede described several scenarios in which she gave Western countries recommendations on "how to deal" with Moscow.

The journalist, for instance, tried to draw parallels between how she sees a future political situation in Russia and the dissolution of the USSR, implying that "unexpected" events may happen anytime.

This is not the first time that the Russian Embassy in the UK commented on Western mainstream media publications. In late November, it responded to an article by BBC journalist Nick Robinson, who claimed in his op-ed that Russian foreign language news services RT and Sputnik were "Vladimir Putin's weapons" against the West.

"I am not arguing that those who backed Brexit or Scottish independence fell for a foreign plot. But we need to understand why the Kremlin might want to set up its own TV news network in London called RT, or Russia Today, and a news agency in Edinburgh called Sputnik," Robinson wrote.

The Russian Embassy’s twitter account that has repeatedly made headlines over trolling Western politicians and reporters who claim that Russia is somehow responsible for all the problems in the world, couldn't resist calling Robinson out on the flaw in his argument.

“Turning the anchor's own dubious logic around on him, the Embassy asked whether maybe Moscow should consider the presence of Russian-language editions of the BBC and British news agency Reuters as a sign of Whitehall's insidious plans,” Russian diplomats wrote on the embassy’s official Twitter account.