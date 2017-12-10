Register
23:04 GMT +310 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    The Houses of Parliament are seen in London. (File)

    Russian Embassy on The Guardian Article: 'Great Foreign Policy Planning'

    © AFP 2017/ JOHN D MCHUGH
    Viral
    Get short URL
    101

    This is not the first time that Russian diplomats have commented on Western mainstream media publications accusing Moscow of all possible sins.

    The Russian Embassy in London has responded on its Twitter account to The Guardian journalist Natalie Nougayrede who wrote about unpredictable things that might happen in Russia “after Putin.”

    “Great foreign policy planning after #Brexit,” Russian diplomats wrote, implying that the journalist should pay more attention to the future of her own country, especially given the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

    ​In her article, Nougayrede described several scenarios in which she gave Western countries recommendations on "how to deal" with Moscow.

    The journalist, for instance, tried to draw parallels between how she sees a future political situation in Russia and the dissolution of the USSR, implying that "unexpected" events may happen anytime.

    This is not the first time that the Russian Embassy in the UK commented on Western mainstream media publications. In late November, it responded to an article by BBC journalist Nick Robinson, who claimed in his op-ed that Russian foreign language news services RT and Sputnik were "Vladimir Putin's weapons" against the West.

    "I am not arguing that those who backed Brexit or Scottish independence fell for a foreign plot. But we need to understand why the Kremlin might want to set up its own TV news network in London called RT, or Russia Today, and a news agency in Edinburgh called Sputnik," Robinson wrote.

    Russian Embassy in London
    CC BY 3.0 / Kbthompson / Russian Embassy Residence
    Russian Embassy Slams 'Unfounded Accusations' of Alleged Interference in Brexit
    The Russian Embassy’s twitter account that has repeatedly made headlines over trolling Western politicians and reporters who claim that Russia is somehow responsible for all the problems in the world, couldn't resist calling Robinson out on the flaw in his argument.

    “Turning the anchor's own dubious logic around on him, the Embassy asked whether maybe Moscow should consider the presence of Russian-language editions of the BBC and British news agency Reuters as a sign of Whitehall's insidious plans,” Russian diplomats wrote on the embassy’s official Twitter account.

    Related:

    Russian Embassy Refutes UK Sun's Allegations of Spreading Anti-Muslim Sentiment
    Russian Embassy Slams Spanish Media Over Fake News About Events in Catalonia
    Tags:
    embassy, report, media, Guardian, Twitter, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cluster Bombs: Things to Know About the Weapon, Which Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Cluster Bombs: The Weapon the Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok