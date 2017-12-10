WATCH Robots Rap Battle in Russia (VIDEO)

The future is here and robots are pulling an Eminem, engaging in rap competitions. There was no winner, but several Russian media outlets said that robot Alan Tim v2 had gained the upper hand.

Two Russian robots Alan Tim v2 and his updated version Alan Tim v3 clashed in a rap battle at the Phystechpark technological facility in Moscow.

The two robots are gleaming white human-sized androids that recently held a three-minute rap battle to the delight of their audience.

“My life is smooth as butter – chicks, parties. I keep my savings in cryptocurrency. I am a bad boy who teaches his students bad things like putting enemies into coma,” Alan Tim v2 rapped threateningly.

The newbie did not get fazed and retaliated, “Your place is at the dump. I am a Ferrari sports car and you are just an old Lada.”

The v2 then went on to compare his younger rival with the disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, brought down by sexual assault allegations. “You’ll be ruined by a single phrase like Weinstein,” he rapped. “Say ‘Hi’ from the bottom.”

The robots are named after AI mathematician Alan Turing and World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee.