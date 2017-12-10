Stunning View of Silhouetted Space Station Flying in Front of the Moon

It takes the ISS only a half second to transit the moon. If you want to see it with your own eyes, take a look at this photograph, which captures the spacecraft's transit of the moon.

The International Space Station (ISS), with six astronauts onboard, is seen in silhouette as it passes in front of the moon at about five miles per second.

The picture was taken on Saturday, December 2, 2017.

© NASA. Joel Kowsky The International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the Moon at roughly five miles per second, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Manchester Township, York County, Pennsylvania

Earlier, footage depicting another ISS transit in front of the moon was published on YouTube.

Space observers can learn in advance when the Space Station will pass in front of the moon or the sun via the ISS Transit Finder.