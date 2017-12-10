'Adult Day Care Center': Twitter Reacts to Report Trump Watches TV 8 Hours a Day

While US President Donald Trump says that he doesn't "get to watch much television," media reports have revealed the opposite.

US President Donald Trump spends at least four hours a day, sometimes twice as much, watching television, The New York Times reported, citing sources close to the president.

According to the unconfirmed report that is yet to be commented on by Trump, the US leader starts his day around 5:30 a.m. by watching CNN, which he has repeatedly slammed as fake news, Fox News's "Fox & Friends," MSNBC's "Morning Joe," while being the only person allowed to touch the remote control in the White House, except for technical personnel.

However, during his Asian tour, Trump had told reporters that he does not watch much TV as he is usually busy reading documents, insisting that "people with fake sources" who don't know him might claim the opposite.

"You know, fake reporters, fake sources," Trump stated.

The report has fetched a laugh from Twitter users, with some noting that a love for TV and diet drinks was perhaps the only things US citizens and Trump might have in common.

