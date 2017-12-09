Land Owner in Denmark Loses Case Over Property Damaged by Beavers

A man in Denmark lost a court case in which he was trying to obtain compensation for property damaged by beavers.

Find Andersen-Fruedahl, a landowner residing in Holsterbo city, has lost in a civil lawsuit against the Danish Environmental Protection Agency, the Local reported.

Andersen asked for between 200,000 and 300,000 kroner (27,000-40,000 euros) as compensation for trees and lakes damaged by beavers; but his claims were dismissed by the city court in Holstebro.

The area is home to a colony of some 200 endangered beavers.

The case is the first time a Danish court has judged a compensation claim over damage cause by wild animals.