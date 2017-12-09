Twitter Raves About Snowy Texas Pre-Christmas Miracle, First Since 2009 (VIDEO)

This week brought a genuine wonder to the US Deep South, similar to spotting a unicorn.

The frosty temperatures of a cold front, together with moisture off the Gulf of Mexico have plunged the Deep South, including southern Texas into a wintry wonderland. The miracle has turned into a delight for most of the locals, while however knocking out power to thousands of others.

The unusual weather activity has spread over San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Houston, which have not experienced more than an inch of snow since 2009, with the temperature lowering to 27F (-3C).

This weather was a novelty especially for San Antonio, which faced its largest amount of snow in January 1987.

© AP Photo/ Eric Gay Dressed as Santa Claus, Eldon Hansen stands in front of the Alamo as snow falls in downtown San Antonio, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017

Twitter has reacted to this wonder of nature by spawning the hashtag #TexasSnow2017.

The phenomenon is so rare that some even compare it to spotting a unicorn.

The others still wonder how to deal with this white cold thing falling from the sky.

See this is why God don’t give Texas snow we don’t know what to do with it #TexasSnow pic.twitter.com/KfSjY0xCmf — Alex The 🦁 (@11_alexdeleon) 8 декабря 2017 г.

Yet, another issue to struggle with has come up: ice.

This four-legged friend seems to appreciate the new weather, not being shy about his joy.

The rest are taking every opportunity for photos and videos amid this winter wonderland.

— Mandi Falgout (@mand369) 8 декабря 2017 г.